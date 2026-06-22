'Nation first' key to India’s growt and global rise: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the spirit of "Nation First" has guided India’s achievements over the past decade and its rise as a trusted global power.
Addressing a media summit, he said India is a civilisation with deep historical memory and the ability to learn from both success and failure. He added that today’s decisions are shaping the country’s future for centuries.
“The country has emerged not only as one of the world's fastest-growing economies but also as a credible and reliable partner. India's rise is founded on trust, stability and a commitment to the larger global good”, he said.
Referring to the G7 Summit, he said world leaders recognise India’s commitment to “Nation First”, which continues to guide its policies and development goals.
Reflecting on 12 years of government, he said initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India, khadi promotion and local products succeeded due to public participation in the spirit of national interest.
He also highlighted development in tribal and Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, saying more than 12,000 km of roads, 9,500 mobile towers, banking and postal services, and communication networks have been expanded in the last decade.
Modi said Maoist violence, which earlier claimed thousands of lives, is now in its final phase due to security action and development. “The growing success of the Bastar Olympics as evidence of the aspirations and talents of youth replacing the fear and uncertainty once associated with the region”, he said.
He said India has moved from pessimism to confidence, adding that “change is possible” has become a national strength. He also said the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme has improved living standards and expanded opportunities.
“The emergence of a large neo-middle class, with nearly 25 crore people moving out of poverty in recent years, has strengthened economic activity and expanded opportunities across sectors", he said.
He added that poverty reduction is also a driver of growth and mobility. Modi said improving ease of living for the middle class remains a priority.
Speaking on rising aspirations, he said people now expect better infrastructure, faster services and higher living standards, which reflect confidence in the country’s future.
He said India’s youth, entrepreneurs, innovators and start-ups are driving new opportunities, and the government remains committed to reforms, innovation and citizen-centric governance under “Nation First”.
He said global disruptions are creating new opportunities and called on youth and entrepreneurs to contribute to development. “The Government stands firmly with the people in this transformative journey. The country is firmly on the path of accelerated development and this momentum will continue to strengthen”, he said.
He expressed confidence that the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians will achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat.