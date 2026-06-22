'Nation first' key to India’s growth and global rise: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the spirit of "Nation First" has guided India’s achievements over the past decade and its rise as a trusted global power.

Addressing a media summit, he said India is a civilisation with deep historical memory and the ability to learn from both success and failure. He added that today’s decisions are shaping the country’s future for centuries.

“The country has emerged not only as one of the world's fastest-growing economies but also as a credible and reliable partner. India's rise is founded on trust, stability and a commitment to the larger global good”, he said.

Referring to the G7 Summit, he said world leaders recognise India’s commitment to “Nation First”, which continues to guide its policies and development goals.

Reflecting on 12 years of government, he said initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India, khadi promotion and local products succeeded due to public participation in the spirit of national interest.

He also highlighted development in tribal and Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, saying more than 12,000 km of roads, 9,500 mobile towers, banking and postal services, and communication networks have been expanded in the last decade.