Commerce Minister Goyal, Trade Representative Greer begin talks on India-US trade pact

India and the US on Tuesday commenced discussions on the first phase of their proposed bilateral trade pact, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer leading the talks in Delhi.

Greer is in New Delhi on an official visit for the trade pact talks, an official said.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's Chief Negotiator Darpan Jain, who is also Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, are attending the meeting, which is underway at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The meeting followed chief negotiator-level discussions on the pact held in the national capital earlier this month (June 2-4).

Agrawal on June 15 stated that the discussions between the two ministers are expected to be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal.

On June 17, US President Donald Trump has said that the two countries are "very close" on the finalisation of the trade agreement.

Earlier on June 5, Goyal said India and the US are moving towards closing all the open ends of the interim trade agreement, and both sides are likely to execute the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the BTA by the middle of next month.

Both sides in February announced the contours, or framework, of the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework was based on the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods. However, on February 20, the US Supreme Court struck down the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.