India, US commence talks to rework trade pact amid tariff changes

India and the US on Tuesday commenced discussions on the first phase of their proposed bilateral trade pact, after changes in US tariff policy upended a framework negotiated earlier this year.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here as both sides sought to conclude an interim trade pact before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from trading partners is due to expire.

"Warm welcome to @USTradeRep Amb Jamieson Greer, @USAmbIndia Amb Sergio Gor and their delegation to @DoC_GoI. Looking forward to productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between (India & US)," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

Greer's two-day visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 17, injecting fresh momentum into trade negotiations that both sides see as critical to strengthening economic ties.

The talks are focused on reworking a framework agreement announced in February that was built around tariff commitments later rendered uncertain by a US Supreme Court ruling striking down sweeping tariffs announced by Trump.

The meeting at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the commerce ministry, is also being attended by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain, sources said.

It follows chief negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi earlier this month (June 2-4).

Securing preferential tariff treatment has become a central objective for New Delhi after changes in US trade policy eroded an advantage India had expected to enjoy over regional competitors such as Vietnam and other ASEAN economies.

Under the February framework, the United States had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, lower than duties facing several competing exporters. However, the subsequent court ruling and Washington's decision to impose a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries have forced both sides to revisit key elements of the arrangement.