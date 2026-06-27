Larger percentage of women compared to men support UCC introduction in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A higher percentage of women compared to men seek the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

More than 9.50 lakh suggestions about the UCC have been received by the government in the individual category, out of which around 5.50 lakh or 58 per cent are from men, while 4 lakh suggestions are from women. Around 100 suggestions have been sent by the transgender individuals.

While men outnumbered women in providing suggestions about the UCC, women are ahead of men in extending support to the introduction of the UCC in the state.

According to statistics available with the TNIE, a total of 92 per cent of men (5.10 lakh out of the 5.50 lakh who made the suggestions) are in support of the UCC, while 95 per cent or 3.8 lakh women, who gave suggestions, wanted the implementation of UCC in MP.

A further break-up of men on religious lines, who made the suggestions, revealed that out of the 5.20 lakh Hindu men, 95 per cent of 4.90 lakh supported the UCC, while out of the 3.70 lakh Hindu women, 97 per cent or 3.60 lakh backed the move to have UCC in the state.

However, the most significant and sharp contrast in numbers supporting the UCC was visible in the Muslim community.

Though only 44,000 Muslims came out with suggestions on the sensitive issue to the government, 71 per cent or 10,500 women out of the 15,000 women who made the suggestions were in UCC’s support.