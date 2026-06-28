PM Modi reiterates India as Seychelles' 'trusted partner' in Address to National Assembly

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to Seychelles as a 'trusted partner', outlining a shared vision for maritime security, climate action, digital transformation and development while addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during the island nation's Golden Jubilee celebrations.
“It is important to recall today that our relations did not begin fifty years ago with the establishment of our diplomatic relations. It began much earlier... The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us. That is why we do not meet as strangers, but as old friends,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, trace back to 1770 when Indians first arrived in Seychelles.
Emphasising the strategic partnership between the Indian Ocean neighbours, Modi said the security and prosperity of both countries are closely intertwined.
"As maritime neighbours, we recognise that the security of one adds to the security of the other. The prosperity of one contributes to the prosperity of the other. The stability of the region benefits us all," he said.
Recalling that Indian naval ship INS Nilgiri was present in Port Victoria during Seychelles' independence in 1976, Modi noted that INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak were now in Seychelles to mark the country's 50th Independence anniversary.
He praised the cooperation between the defence forces and coast guards of the two countries and said both sides had agreed to deepen collaboration under India's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).
"This vision recognises that our futures are interconnected and interdependent. We will continue to work together for a safer and more secure Indian Ocean region," he said.
Describing Seychelles as a 'Large Ocean Country', Modi praised its leadership in the 'Blue Economy' and proposed expanding cooperation in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy and sustainable tourism.
On climate change, Modi said India and Seychelles shared the belief that nations least responsible for global warming should not bear its greatest consequences.
"Climate action must be guided by fairness, responsibility and equity. This is the essence of climate justice," he said, highlighting India's initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE and the Global Biofuels Alliance.
The Prime Minister also stressed cooperation in digital innovation, stating India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) could help Seychelles expand financial inclusion and improve governance.
"We would be happy to share our experiences and expertise as you pursue your own digital transformation," he said, while welcoming Seychelles' IGNITE youth internship initiative.
Referring to decades of educational cooperation, Modi said, "It is said that one in every fifty people in Seychelles has undergone some training in India," underscoring the role of people-to-people ties in strengthening bilateral relations.
Concluding his address, Modi reaffirmed India's long-term commitment to Seychelles. "India will remain your trusted partner. We will celebrate your achievements. We will support your aspirations. And we will stand beside you as friends," he said.
"The last fifty years have been remarkable. But I firmly believe that the best chapters of the Seychelles story are yet to be written. And the best of our friendship is yet to come."