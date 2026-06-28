PM Modi reiterates India as Seychelles' 'trusted partner' in Address to National Assembly

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to Seychelles as a 'trusted partner', outlining a shared vision for maritime security, climate action, digital transformation and development while addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during the island nation's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

“It is important to recall today that our relations did not begin fifty years ago with the establishment of our diplomatic relations. It began much earlier... The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us. That is why we do not meet as strangers, but as old friends,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, trace back to 1770 when Indians first arrived in Seychelles.

Emphasising the strategic partnership between the Indian Ocean neighbours, Modi said the security and prosperity of both countries are closely intertwined.

"As maritime neighbours, we recognise that the security of one adds to the security of the other. The prosperity of one contributes to the prosperity of the other. The stability of the region benefits us all," he said.

Recalling that Indian naval ship INS Nilgiri was present in Port Victoria during Seychelles' independence in 1976, Modi noted that INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak were now in Seychelles to mark the country's 50th Independence anniversary.