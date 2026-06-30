SC refuses to entertain PIL for CBI probe into police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order refused to entertain a PIL filed by lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, seeking a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the June 17, 2026, alleged police encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur district, Bihar.
While refusing to pass any order on Tiwari's plea, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and also comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, however, granted liberty to the petitioner (Vishal Tiwari) and told him to approach the High Court. "No sorry. Not entertaining this. Liberty given to approach HC," the top court said in its order.
During the hearing in the case on Tuesday, the court asked the petitoner, Tiwari, what was your locus on the case? "Who are you (to file this case? Sorry," the bench said.
Hearing this, Tiwari replied, he was the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitioner in the matter. But an unconvinced top court, outrightly rejected his plea.
Tiwari in his PIL filed in the Supreme Court sought registration of an FIR (First Information Report) against the police personnel who allegedly killed Tiwari and constitution of an independent expert committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the extrajudicial killing.
Tiwari said that the incident was very serious and it (encounters) was becoming common. Similar plea is pending here. Right to life is being violated, so the court should pass appropriate directions and or orders in the matter.
The plea has also sought a probe by the CBI claiming the case warrants a prompt independent and impartial investigation.
The killing of Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, on June 17, has triggered a row with his family claiming that he had surrendered and discarded his weapon before being fatally shot by the police. The Bihar government had recently announced a judicial inquiry into the incident.