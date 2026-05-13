In a landmark consensus, global scientific community names PCOS as PMOS

NEW DELHI: A hormonal disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which affects one in eight women, or 170 million women globally, now has a new name, according to global organisations of scientists and physicians devoted to hormone-related conditions.

The new name, which was coined through an unprecedented, rigorous global consensus engaging patients, multidisciplinary health professionals, and organisations across the globe, is Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

Scientists said it was aimed to “omit the misleading reference to ovarian cysts and accurately reflect the diverse features of the condition.”

Published in the Lancet, the global experts said, “for too long, the name has reduced a complex, long-term hormonal or endocrine disorder to a misunderstanding about ‘cysts’ and a focus on ovaries. This contributed to missed diagnoses and inadequate treatment.”

According to the WHO, women with PCOS may experience irregular or infrequent menstrual periods, pain, including pain with heavy menstrual bleeding, abnormal ovulation, changes in hair (either excessive facial or body hair or female-pattern baldness), oilier skin, acne and/or cysts in the ovaries.