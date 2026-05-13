'The saga of Harish Rana has moved many, including the judges': SC

NEW DELHI: Taking into record the compliance report in the passive euthanasia matter involving Harish Rana, the Supreme Court on Wednesday heavily praised the decision of the family and termed it an act of generosity even in the face of personal loss.

"The saga of Harish had moved many, including the judges," the top court said and hailed his family’s decision to donate his organs after his death.

Harish’s family donated his organs after he passed away.

Rana passed away on March 24 after being shifted from his residence to palliative care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), pursuant to the Supreme Court’s March 11 judgment.

On Wednesday, a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan noted that Rana’s corneas and heart valve were donated by his family.

During the hearing, Advocate Rashmi Nanda informed the Court that the death certificate had been filed, and it is confirmed that Harish’s organs were donated.

Justice Pardiwala wanted to know from the lawyer as to whether organ donation had taken place, to which the counsel replied that his heart and corneas were donated, as only those organs were medically viable.

An appreciation certificate in that regard was also placed before the Court.

In its order, the Bench observed that Harish’s final moments reflected dignity, autonomy, and comfort.