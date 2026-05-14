Swiss pharma giant Roche launches India’s first seven-minute under-the-skin lung cancer drug

Lung cancer is among the most common cancers in India, with about 80,000 people detected annually.

Driven heavily by smoking, especially beedis and air pollution, it is the most common cancer among Indian males and a leading cause of cancer-related mortality, with 80-90 per cent of patients diagnosed with it at advanced stages.

Roche Pharma India Chief Medical Officer Dr Sivabalan Sivanesan said, “Cancer care is evolving beyond survival outcomes alone towards approaches that also prioritise patient experience, convenience and quality of life.”

“With Tecentriq SC, we are bringing an innovation that meaningfully reduces treatment time while maintaining the established efficacy and safety profile of Tecentriq. We believe such advances can play an important role in enabling more patient-centric and future-ready cancer care delivery in India.”

Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, Director and Head of Medical Oncology at Medanta, said, “Immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for people living with cancer, but conventional IV administration can be long and arduous for patients while also placing significant pressure on tertiary care hospitals. Repeated hospital visits and long treatment hours add to the emotional and physical burden of cancer care. Subcutaneous administration can allow patients to be treated much more quickly and easily, improving their overall treatment experience while reducing waiting times and treatment delays.”

Approved in 85 countries, Tecentriq SC has benefited 10,000 patients globally. It has the potential to treat up to five patients in the time required to treat one patient via intravenous infusion, helping optimise healthcare resources.

Dr Rajpurohit said the drug can be used as a monotherapy (chemotherapy-free) in eligible adults with adjuvant and metastatic NSCLC.

“We have been using the drug in our hospital since February. It has reduced both mental and physical pain for our patients. Subcutaneous delivery reduces pain, is effective, and has fewer side effects. We are moving away from more and more invasive ways to use more comfortable, more accurate ways to either diagnose or treat our patients,” he added.