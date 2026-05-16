Madhya Pradesh HC verdict on Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque refers to SC's 10 principles in Babri Masjid case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's controversial judgement, declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex as a temple, has referred to the 10 principles laid down by the Supreme Court in its 2019 judgement in the Babri Masjid case.

While ruling that the disputed mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the high court said for determining the character of the disputed area, it has to keep in mind those 10 principles.

"We have considered the archaeological, historical facts, ASI notifications and survey report on the anvil of the statutory provisions of the ASI Act as well as on the basis of the principles laid down in the Ayodhya case, that archaeology is a science that draws on multi-disciplinary or trans-disciplinary approaches and considering the nature of archaeological evidence," a bench of justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi said.

In its verdict delivered on Friday, the high court said it was not deciding the title of property of the disputed area.

It said the judgement in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi case was arising out of a civil suit which was dealing with the claim of a title over the disputed area.

"In the present case, as we consider that we have to determine the character of the disputed area on the basis of historical literature, architectural features, ASI survey reports etc. For determining the character of the disputed area we have to keep in mind the aforesaid 10 principles laid down by the apex court in the Ayodhya case," the high court said.