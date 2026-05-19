India

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 90 paise per litre

The latest price hike comes less than a week after the first price rise by Rs 3 on May 15
In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 48 paise higher at Rs 79.99 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by 52 paise to Rs.72.07 per litre. (File | EPS)
In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 48 paise higher at Rs 79.99 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by 52 paise to Rs.72.07 per litre. (File | EPS)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices were increased for the second time in less than a week amid the Iran war, with oil companies on Tuesday raising petrol and diesel prices by around 90 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel now costs Rs 91.58 per litre against Rs 90.67 previously.

Prices were earlier increased by Rs 3 per litre on May 15.

In Mumbai, petrol prices rose by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel increased by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol prices, with rates going up by 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre. Diesel prices there increased by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

(With inputs from PTI)

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 48 paise higher at Rs 79.99 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by 52 paise to Rs.72.07 per litre. (File | EPS)
Fuel, milk price hikes to fire inflation up to 40-50 bps: Analysts
In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 48 paise higher at Rs 79.99 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by 52 paise to Rs.72.07 per litre. (File | EPS)
Fuel price hike looks inevitable as oil shock deepens
Fuel price hike