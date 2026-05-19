Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 90 paise per litre

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices were increased for the second time in less than a week amid the Iran war, with oil companies on Tuesday raising petrol and diesel prices by around 90 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel now costs Rs 91.58 per litre against Rs 90.67 previously.

Prices were earlier increased by Rs 3 per litre on May 15.

In Mumbai, petrol prices rose by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel increased by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol prices, with rates going up by 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre. Diesel prices there increased by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

(With inputs from PTI)