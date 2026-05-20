Security forces carry out search operation to trace those held hostage by armed groups in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur are continuing their search in Kangpokpi district in search of people still held hostage by armed groups, police said on Wednesday.

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed for the operation.

"Combing and search operations are being continued by security forces to rescue the missing persons in the hill ranges surrounding Leilon Vaiphei, Songtun, Khunkho and P Molding villages of Kangpokpi district," police said in a statement.