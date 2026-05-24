NIA chargesheet says accused in Delhi Red Fort blast case abused AI platform for 'terror engineering'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that an accused chargesheeted in the Red Fort area car blast case in Delhi allegedly misused an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for "terror engineering".

The accused is linked to an offshoot of the global terrorist outfit Al-Qaida.

Official sources told PTI on Sunday that the accused persons had also made rocket Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and tested them in the Qazigund forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The glaring findings are part of a voluminous 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA on May 14 in connection with the high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.

The chargesheet, submitted before a special NIA court in Delhi, details what officials described as a meticulous, "almost laboratory-grade" approach adopted by the accused to fabricate and use IEDs.

One of the charge-sheeted accused emerged as the "in-house engineer" of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) interim terror module, linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

AQIS and all its offshoots have been notified as terrorist organisations by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, had stayed at the Al Falah University campus in Faridabad, Haryana, on two to three occasions during 2024-25 to provide "technical support" for the conspiracy, the chargesheet said.

The University's role came under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies after the probe revealed that three doctors employed there were allegedly involved in the blast.

Jasir was introduced to Dr Umer un Nabi, another key accused and the driver of the explosive-laden car, by Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather.