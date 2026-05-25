'No such grave urgency': CJI Surya Kant refuses to grant urgent hearing on plea seeking probe into CJP

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant urgent hearing on a plea seeking an investigation into the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit, that recently garnered massive support on social media, mainly from the youth.
The CJP was launched as an apparent response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, allegedly referring to a section of the youth as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15.
Observing that there is "no grave urgency" in the matters mentioned in the plea, the SC bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue "so sentimentally."
Goswami submitted that despite the CJI's clarification regarding his remarks, a distorted and malicious narrative was continuing.
"Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI said.
Another advocate submitted that they were seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake law degrees and said courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes.
The CJI replied, "There is no such grave urgency. We will see."
The petition has also sought action against those involved in the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings.
It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates practising law using fraudulent degrees.
Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.
On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth.
He had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media."
(With inputs from PTI)