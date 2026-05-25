'No such grave urgency': CJI Surya Kant refuses to grant urgent hearing on plea seeking probe into CJP

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant urgent hearing on a plea seeking an investigation into the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit, that recently garnered massive support on social media, mainly from the youth.

The CJP was launched as an apparent response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, allegedly referring to a section of the youth as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15.

Observing that there is "no grave urgency" in the matters mentioned in the plea, the SC bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue "so sentimentally."

Goswami submitted that despite the CJI's clarification regarding his remarks, a distorted and malicious narrative was continuing.

"Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI said.

Another advocate submitted that they were seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake law degrees and said courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes.

The CJI replied, "There is no such grave urgency. We will see."