A sea of flags, a chorus of grievances: Ramlila Maidan rally brings up concerns beyond 'vote chori'

NEW DELHI: Thousands of colourful flags, big and small, fluttered across the sprawling Ramlila Maidan as chants of "vote bachao, desh bachao (save elections, save India)" rended the air, with people from every corner of the country converging in the capital for INDIA bloc's rally against alleged "vote chori".

From farmers, labourers and domestic helps to students, transgender activists and political party workers, the gathering brought together people with concerns extending well beyond alleged electoral irregularities. Unemployment, inflation, women's safety, the Manipur crisis, access to education, and the rights of marginalised communities all found a place in the conversations unfolding at the venue.

For Karuna Kurrey, a member of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress, the concerns over electoral democracy are inseparable from the everyday struggles of citizens, as those elected to power ultimately determine the policies governing their lives.

"If the names of crores of eligible voters have been deleted from electoral rolls, does that mean all these people are illegal immigrants? Are they not citizens of India whose right to vote must be protected?" she said.

She said concerns regarding unemployment, crimes against women and children, and the justice system also demand political accountability. "Today, when children are raped, women are unsafe, and youths are denied jobs, taking away people's votes renders them incapable of holding those in power accountable."

The difficulties faced by people trying to establish their eligibility to vote echoed among those from economically vulnerable backgrounds.

Guddi Tirki, a domestic help originally from Jharkhand's Gumla, who lives in a slum cluster in southeast Delhi's Jasola, said a booth-level officer (BLO) had visited her residence and asked her to furnish proof linking her to her native village. Some discrepancies in her documents had complicated the process.

"We have not come from another country," she said, questioning why people like her have to struggle to establish their eligibility.