BJP claims Congress split into Rahul, Priyanka camps; accuses LoP of sidelining sister at INDIA bloc protests

The BJP on Sunday claimed the Congress has divided into two camps led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that the latter was not "allowed" to speak at two INDIA bloc protests because the Leader of Opposition feared getting sidelined by his sister.

In a video message on Instagram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Priyanka Gandhi's "vote has also been stolen" within the Gandhi family and claimed she appeared unhappy at the mock parliament and the Ramlila Maidan rally.

The INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the right to vote was under threat as the poll panel was functioning at the behest of the Modi government.

On Sunday, the opposition grouping held a mammoth rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision.

"Yesterday, during the mock Parliament organised by the Congress party and led by Rahul Gandhi, I observed one thing: Priyanka Vadra was not given an opportunity to speak by Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party," Patra said.

Everyone, including non-parliamentarians, was given an opportunity to speak, he said.

"Today, at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, too, everyone expressed their views and spoke on their respective issues. But Priyanka Vadra appeared unhappy even today. Once again, she was not given an opportunity to speak," he said.

"Could it be that a political game is being played within the Gandhi family itself?

"Could it be that Rahul Gandhi fears that if Priyanka Vadra is projected as a leader, he might be sidelined? Is this why Priyanka Vadra's vote has also been stolen within the Gandhi family?" the BJP leader asked.