Chandigarh would be among the first cities in the country to become drug-free: Amit Shah

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today expressed confidence that Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to become drug-free, saying it could set an example in India's fight against narcotics, following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh Police has increased the conviction rate in NDPS cases, securing the conviction of 93 per cent of accused persons and sending them to jail.

Addressing the 60th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police, Shah said he was confident that the force would lead the country's efforts to combat drug abuse as India works towards becoming a drug-free nation.

He said that the three new criminal laws were also introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh, marking the country's transition away from the three punitive laws enacted by the British.

Shah said that now that we have resolved to build a drug-free India, Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to become drug-free. He said that following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh Police has increased the conviction rate in NDPS cases, securing the conviction of 93 per cent of accused persons and sending them to jail.

This campaign against drugs and gangsters is a major achievement of Chandigarh Police. He said that from August 4, 2024, till date, 8,206 FIRs have been registered in Chandigarh, of which Chandigarh Police has filed charge sheets online in 7,590 cases.