Chandigarh would be among the first cities in the country to become drug-free: Amit Shah

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today expressed confidence that Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to become drug-free, saying it could set an example in India's fight against narcotics, following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh Police has increased the conviction rate in NDPS cases, securing the conviction of 93 per cent of accused persons and sending them to jail.
Addressing the 60th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police, Shah said he was confident that the force would lead the country's efforts to combat drug abuse as India works towards becoming a drug-free nation.
He said that the three new criminal laws were also introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh, marking the country's transition away from the three punitive laws enacted by the British.
Shah said that now that we have resolved to build a drug-free India, Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to become drug-free. He said that following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh Police has increased the conviction rate in NDPS cases, securing the conviction of 93 per cent of accused persons and sending them to jail.
This campaign against drugs and gangsters is a major achievement of Chandigarh Police. He said that from August 4, 2024, till date, 8,206 FIRs have been registered in Chandigarh, of which Chandigarh Police has filed charge sheets online in 7,590 cases.
CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today expressed confidence that Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to become drug-free, saying it could set an example in India's fight against narcotics, following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh Police has increased the conviction rate in NDPS cases, securing the conviction of 93 per cent of accused persons and sending them to jail.
Addressing the 60th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police, Shah said he was confident that the force would lead the country's efforts to combat drug abuse as India works towards becoming a drug-free nation.
He said that the three new criminal laws were also introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh, marking the country's transition away from the three punitive laws enacted by the British.
Shah said that now that we have resolved to build a drug-free India, Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to become drug-free. He said that following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh Police has increased the conviction rate in NDPS cases, securing the conviction of 93 per cent of accused persons and sending them to jail.
This campaign against drugs and gangsters is a major achievement of Chandigarh Police. He said that from August 4, 2024, till date, 8,206 FIRs have been registered in Chandigarh, of which Chandigarh Police has filed charge sheets online in 7,590 cases.
However, facilitating ease of access to services for citizens is also an important responsibility of the police. He said that Chandigarh has the highest number of vehicles per capita in the country, yet the city does not face the problem of traffic congestion.
He said that the Union Government has provided Chandigarh with 2152 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras. He said that Chandigarh Police has won a total of 145 medals at the All India Police Duty Meet, including 35 gold, 38 silver and 72 bronze medals.
Shah said that Chandigarh Police is also at the forefront of taking welfare measures for its personnel. Financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per month is being provided to 130 families of widowed police personnel.
Educational and sports scholarships amounting to approximately Rs 2.25 crore are also being provided. He further said that 154 new vehicles were inducted into the force in 2026, while the housing satisfaction rate stands at 48 per cent.
Shah also presented the President's Colour to Chandigarh Police in recognition of its six decades of service, dedication and commitment since its establishment in 1966.
Lauding the force, he said it had performed its duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country. He said Chandigarh Police had made a significant contribution to the security of the city and the country.
Paying tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, Shah said their supreme sacrifice was a matter of immense pride for the force and the nation. Referring to the induction of 141 new vehicles into the police fleet, he said the move would strengthen response time, patrolling, mobility and technological capabilities.
Chandigarh Police currently ranks second in the country in response time, Shah said, expressing confidence that it would move to the top position among police forces nationwide by next year.
Shah lauded Chandigarh Police, saying it performed duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country. "Since 1966, Chandigarh Police has worked tirelessly to safeguard the city, effectively writing a golden chapter in the history of policing across the nation, I believe that over these 60 years, Chandigarh as the heart of the northern region has made a successful effort to contribute to the security of all of India," he said.