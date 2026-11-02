Cyclone Murasu to cross Andhra coast tonight with winds up to 120 kmph; heavy rain lashes northern Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Murasu is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur in south Andhra Pradesh between Monday midnight and Tuesday early morning with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rains lashed India's eastern coastal states that braced for the second severe cyclone within a week, cancelling several flights, putting disaster response teams on alert and shifting thousands of people to safety on Monday.

According to the IMD's 5.30 pm bulletin issued on Monday, Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 12 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

It lay centred around 80 km east-northeast of Nellore, 80 km east-southeast of Kavali, 110 km southeast of Ongole, 190 km north-northeast of Chennai and 170 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, around midnight of November 2 to the early hours of November 3," the IMD said.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai, Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam, the IMD added.

At least 19 domestic flights were cancelled at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Of these, IndiGo cancelled 10 flights and Air India Express two at Vijayawada Airport.

Visakhapatnam Airport cancelled four flights and Tirupati Airport three.

The approaching severe cyclone poured rain on northern Tamil Nadu, inundating several parts of Chennai, where authorities declared a holiday for schools on Monday as the weather department forecast very heavy rainfall.

Chennai Airport authorities cancelled certain flights and requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for assistance.

Many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been receiving torrential rains since Sunday night. The weather office warned that the threat of heavy to very heavy rainfall persists for Chennai and Tiruvallur districts as the cyclone moves to the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, and the Nilgiris districts. The forecast notes that rain intensity would gradually subside only after the storm completely crosses the coast.