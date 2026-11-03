Arunachal Congress flags border issues, Siang project protests to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday said its president, Bosiram Siram, had raised concerns over the border situation at Taksing in Upper Subansiri district and protests against the proposed 11,200-MW hydropower project in the Siang region with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
On the Taksing border situation, Siram presented a ground report outlining the security and infrastructure challenges facing the strategically important frontier village.
He told Kharge that he had personally visited Taksing with a party delegation to assess the situation and understand the difficulties faced by local residents.
Siram also recalled that the APCC had submitted a memorandum to the Vice President of India, seeking urgent measures to strengthen frontier development and security.
Arunachal Pradesh's AICC in-charge A Chellakumar and Mathew Antony also met Kharge at his residence in New Delhi on Monday and submitted detailed representations highlighting the concerns of frontier residents and indigenous communities likely to be affected by the proposed mega dam.
They sought the Congress high command's intervention in matters concerning the international border and the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a party statement said.
The state Congress reiterated its demand for a dedicated Arunachal regiment, all-weather road connectivity and comprehensive infrastructure development in Taksing and other vulnerable areas. It also sought adequate logistical and operational support for security forces deployed along the frontier.
The party further demanded that a joint all-party parliamentary and political delegation visit sensitive border locations to assess the situation on the ground.
The proposed hydropower project was another major issue discussed at the meeting. Siram apprised Kharge of the growing opposition among indigenous communities in the project-affected areas of Siang and Upper Siang districts.
The 11,200-MW project, proposed on the Siang River, is among India's largest planned hydropower projects. Apart from power generation, it is also being viewed from a strategic perspective amid China's proposed mega dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.
However, local communities have expressed apprehensions over possible displacement, submergence of ancestral land, loss of livelihoods and environmental consequences.
Siram informed Kharge that the party had formed a study-cum-fact-finding committee, which visited the SUMP-affected areas in Siang and Upper Siang districts to assess people's concerns.
He said he had also personally visited several villages to gather first-hand accounts of the proposed project's likely impact. According to him, the affected communities remained firmly opposed to the construction of a mega dam.
Presenting a 10-point charter of demands to Kharge, Siram sought the immediate and unconditional release of protesters detained in connection with anti-SUMP demonstrations and the withdrawal of cases registered under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), subject to due process of law.
The demands also included the revocation of suspension orders against government employees and withdrawal of cases against gaon buras (village headmen) for taking part in peaceful protests.
The APCC also demanded the withdrawal of additional paramilitary and security forces deployed in SUMP-affected areas and permanent cancellation of the proposed mega dam. It sought adequate compensation for individuals and families who had suffered financial losses, comprehensive medical treatment, rehabilitation and financial assistance for injured protesters.
The party also called for restoring peace and normalcy in the Siang region through confidence-building measures and meaningful, transparent dialogue with affected communities.
Kharge gave a patient hearing and took note of the concerns raised, the state Congress said. He assured Siram that the Congress would stand with the affected people and indigenous tribal communities and oppose any attempt to impose undue hardship on them.
The Congress president also reaffirmed the party's commitment to protecting the rights, dignity, interests and democratic aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI)