Arunachal Congress flags border issues, Siang project protests to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday said its president, Bosiram Siram, had raised concerns over the border situation at Taksing in Upper Subansiri district and protests against the proposed 11,200-MW hydropower project in the Siang region with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

On the Taksing border situation, Siram presented a ground report outlining the security and infrastructure challenges facing the strategically important frontier village.

He told Kharge that he had personally visited Taksing with a party delegation to assess the situation and understand the difficulties faced by local residents.

Siram also recalled that the APCC had submitted a memorandum to the Vice President of India, seeking urgent measures to strengthen frontier development and security.

Arunachal Pradesh's AICC in-charge A Chellakumar and Mathew Antony also met Kharge at his residence in New Delhi on Monday and submitted detailed representations highlighting the concerns of frontier residents and indigenous communities likely to be affected by the proposed mega dam.

They sought the Congress high command's intervention in matters concerning the international border and the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a party statement said.

The state Congress reiterated its demand for a dedicated Arunachal regiment, all-weather road connectivity and comprehensive infrastructure development in Taksing and other vulnerable areas. It also sought adequate logistical and operational support for security forces deployed along the frontier.

The party further demanded that a joint all-party parliamentary and political delegation visit sensitive border locations to assess the situation on the ground.

The proposed hydropower project was another major issue discussed at the meeting. Siram apprised Kharge of the growing opposition among indigenous communities in the project-affected areas of Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The 11,200-MW project, proposed on the Siang River, is among India's largest planned hydropower projects. Apart from power generation, it is also being viewed from a strategic perspective amid China's proposed mega dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.