INTERVIEW | ‘Locals can help in success of cheetah project’

India has struggled to involve impoverished local communities in restoring large carnivores, be it tigers, lions or cheetahs. In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno, the government has failed to acknowledge that poaching contributed to the recent killing of a cheetah, says Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, a leading wildlife scientist involved in the planning and scientific development of Project Cheetah.

In an interview with TNIE, he discusses the larger failures confronting the programme.

Excerpts:

Is the shooting of cheetah KNG22 near Kuno National Park on October 22 an isolated act of poaching?

Gun culture, snaring and bushmeat consumption have long been prevalent around Kuno. When I began working here in 2006, chital density was just 3-4 per sq km. Efforts by officers such as J S Chauhan and subsequent Project Lion directors brought poaching under control, raising the population to over 50 chital per sq km by 2014, rivalling Gir, from where lions were to be relocated. However, after the MP Forest Department realised Gujarat was unlikely to part with its lions, management lapsed, poaching resurfaced and chital density fell to below 18 per sq km.

Leopards were also poached, with their bones and body parts often passed off as tiger parts in the cross-border wildlife trade.

Cheetahs, incidentally, were the best thing that could have happened to Kuno. Without their reintroduction, we might have lost both its wildlife and habitat. Kuno is now a National Park, almost twice the size of the erstwhile wildlife sanctuary.

If poaching could be controlled earlier, I see no reason why it cannot be controlled now, with additional resources being available.