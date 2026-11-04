BJP says Rahul Gandhi seeking debate with PM Modi while 'running away' from Parliament discussions

The BJP on Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for seeking an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while "running away" from discussions in Parliament, calling it an insult to the core spirit of the Constitution and a mockery of the country's electors.
“When a no-confidence motion was brought against the government (in 2023), Rahul Gandhi fled (from the Lok Sabha) as soon as the Prime Minister started speaking. On the Manipur issue also, he fled when the Prime Minister started speaking. You run away whenever we start speaking on any issue,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi charged.
The ruling party asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to organise a "mock debate" like the INDIA bloc's mock parliament staged recently.
The BJP’s response came after Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Punjab on Wednesday, reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate on the latter’s allegation that the "opposition is anti-national".
Hitting back at Gandhi, Trivedi alleged the Congress leader was indulging in “petty behaviour” in Punjab to hide the “massive failure” of the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally organised on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
“He says he is ready for a debate. The Constitution-makers of India have designated Parliament of India as the supreme forum for debate. If an individual who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) says he doesn’t want any debate in Parliament, it’s an insult to the makers of the Constitution and also an insult to the core spirit of the Constitution,” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Delhi.
Gandhi’s demand for a debate outside Parliament is also an insult to the people who have elected him as a Member of Parliament alongside all other MPs, Trivedi charged.
He said people have sent Gandhi to the Lok Sabha to participate in debate, discussion and raise their issues, but the Leader of the Opposition runs away from Parliament.
“Rahul Gandhi, you recently organised a mock parliament. Your darbaris had decorated its settings well to keep you happy. Just like that, you can organise a mock debate as well to satisfy yourself,” Trivedi said.
“There was no scope for a debate in your mock parliament as well because there was no one to speak from the other side. It was a one-sided speech.”
Gandhi has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate on his allegations that the opposition takes "foreign help" and is "anti-national".
While speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is willing to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, and dared the Opposition to join the debate.
"Let Parliament function. We are ready to convene a special session to hold discussions on SIR. If you have the courage, come and engage in a discussion before the people of this country.
"Simply carrying a copy of the Constitution around does not equate to supporting it. One's conduct must be Constitutional," Shah said on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI)