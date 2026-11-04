BJP says Rahul Gandhi seeking debate with PM Modi while 'running away' from Parliament discussions

The BJP on Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for seeking an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while "running away" from discussions in Parliament, calling it an insult to the core spirit of the Constitution and a mockery of the country's electors.

“When a no-confidence motion was brought against the government (in 2023), Rahul Gandhi fled (from the Lok Sabha) as soon as the Prime Minister started speaking. On the Manipur issue also, he fled when the Prime Minister started speaking. You run away whenever we start speaking on any issue,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi charged.

The ruling party asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to organise a "mock debate" like the INDIA bloc's mock parliament staged recently.

The BJP’s response came after Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Punjab on Wednesday, reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate on the latter’s allegation that the "opposition is anti-national".

Hitting back at Gandhi, Trivedi alleged the Congress leader was indulging in “petty behaviour” in Punjab to hide the “massive failure” of the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally organised on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

“He says he is ready for a debate. The Constitution-makers of India have designated Parliament of India as the supreme forum for debate. If an individual who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) says he doesn’t want any debate in Parliament, it’s an insult to the makers of the Constitution and also an insult to the core spirit of the Constitution,” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Delhi.