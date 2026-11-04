Second Indian national injured in October 10 Riyadh airport attack dies

The embassy said it had been supporting the victim's family and would extend all possible assistance to transport the mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, as per the family's wishes.

An Indian national was killed in the attack, while several others sustained injuries. The first Indian victim was identified as Mohammed Yousuf Ali, whose funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.

In an update on October 23, the embassy said two injured Indians were still undergoing treatment in the ICU, while two others were admitted to general hospital wards. Seven injured Indian nationals had been discharged by then.

Saudi Arabia blamed Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack, though the group did not officially claim responsibility.

The country's General Authority of Civil Aviation had initially reported 12 deaths and 309 injuries. The toll rose to 13 following the death of the first Indian national and has now increased to 14.

(With inputs from PTI)