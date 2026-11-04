Second Indian national injured in October 10 Riyadh airport attack dies

A second Indian national injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has died, taking the death toll from the incident to 14, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday.
The victim, who was critically injured in the attack, died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), the embassy said in a post on X.
"With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU," it said.
The embassy said it had been supporting the victim's family and would extend all possible assistance to transport the mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, as per the family's wishes.
An Indian national was killed in the attack, while several others sustained injuries. The first Indian victim was identified as Mohammed Yousuf Ali, whose funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.
In an update on October 23, the embassy said two injured Indians were still undergoing treatment in the ICU, while two others were admitted to general hospital wards. Seven injured Indian nationals had been discharged by then.
Saudi Arabia blamed Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack, though the group did not officially claim responsibility.
The country's General Authority of Civil Aviation had initially reported 12 deaths and 309 injuries. The toll rose to 13 following the death of the first Indian national and has now increased to 14.
(With inputs from PTI)