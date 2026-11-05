Kavin murder case: SC dismisses TN govt's appeal challenging quashing of chargesheet against accused's parents

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court’s decision to quash the chargesheet against the parents of Surjit -- an accused in the murder case of Dalit techie C Kavin Selvagenesh in Tirunelveli.
The appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government was dismissed by a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sri Chandrashekhar.
When these petitions came up for hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court stated, "we are not inclined to entertain these appeals. Accordingly, the petitions are dismissed."
The case pertains to the killing of Kavin, a Dalit youth and software engineer based in Chennai, in Tirunelveli on July 27, 2025. It is alleged to be an ‘honor killing’ linked to an inter-caste relationship. Kavin was allegedly murdered by his lover's brother, Surjit, while other family members, including parents, allegedly conspired, instigated, and facilitated the crime due to caste differences.
It is alleged that Surjit then attacked Kavin with a machete; when Kavin attempted to flee, Surjit pursued and killed him, as stated by the police and witnesses.
Surjit was named as the primary accused and was arrested on the day of the murder. His parents—both of whom are Sub-Inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Police, named Saravanan and Krishnakumari—were investigated on charges including conspiracy and destruction of evidence. A relative of Surjit, Jayapal, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in destroying evidence.
The Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CB-CID for an independent investigation. The charge sheet filed by the CB-CID included Surjit, his parents, and Jayapal as accused. On September 29 this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the charge sheet filed against Saravanan and Krishnakumari due to lack of direct evidence that they had met Surjit or engaged in any prior conspiracy.
Challenging this order, the Tamil Nadu government filed separate appeals in the Supreme Court on October 14.
The appeal -- filed in the top court -- stated that the High Court failed to appreciate that honour killings involve collective family decision and charges cannot be quashed merely because weapons were not recovered from particular accused.
The Police filed the chargesheet against 11 persons, including for offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and SC/ST Act.
The HC had quashed the charges against three, observing that the prosecution had not established their direct involvement beyond suspicion in the murder.
The Tamil Nadu government, in its appeal, argued that evaluation of evidence is the domain of the trial court and the High Court's interference at the threshold stage is illegal, especially when the case involves caste atrocity and honour killing.
It urged the apex court to stay the High Court order and restore the charges against the three accused.