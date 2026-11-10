DNA-test demand revives 23-year-old case, puts Harak Singh Rawat in spotlight ahead of polls

DEHRADUN: A 23-year-old controversy involving senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat has resurfaced in Uttarakhand, posing a potential challenge for the party as it prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. Rawat, a former cabinet minister, heads the state Congress’s election management committee.
The renewed allegations could complicate the party’s efforts to keep the spotlight on the BJP government’s record. Indira Devadi, also known as Jenny, from Assam has accused Rawat of sexually abusing her and fathering her son.
She alleges that she was 16 when she was brought to Dehradun on the pretext of finding her a job. Now seeking recognition and justice for her 23-year-old son, she has asked for a fresh CBI investigation and DNA test. Jenny has submitted a complaint to the Uttarakhand director general of police.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Dobal has assigned the inquiry to Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma. Police are examining the complaint; it is not yet clear whether a fresh FIR will be registered. The allegations date back to 2003, when the Congress government led by N.D. Tiwari was in power and Rawat was a cabinet minister.
The controversy led to Rawat’s resignation. A CBI investigation followed, including DNA testing. Rawat received relief after the test results were reported not to match.
The case resurfaced in 2016, amid reports that Jenny had changed her statements and stance towards Rawat. Jenny has now questioned how the earlier inquiry was handled. She alleges that language barriers prevented her from understanding documents and that she was asked to sign papers without fully comprehending them.
She has also challenged the previous DNA-testing process and sought a fresh examination. Rawat has denied the allegations, saying the CBI had investigated the matter and that the case had concluded in court. He has accused the BJP of reviving the controversy to divert attention from questions surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case and criticism of the state government.
Calling the episode a political conspiracy, he has warned of defamation proceedings against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt and others.
Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal has also accused the BJP of seeking to silence the party and distract the public. He said Congress had been challenging the government over the Ankita Bhandari case, corruption allegations, a controversy involving minister Rekha Arya and a disproportionate-assets case against minister Ganesh Joshi.
According to political expert Aman Kandera, "If the police register a case or the inquiry produces new findings, the BJP could use the developments to question the judgment and accountability of a senior Congress leader tasked with election planning."
Political analyst and senior journalist Avikal Thapliyal told TNIE that if police register a case over the Assam-based woman’s complaint and uncover new facts, the fallout could hurt Harak Singh Rawat and the Congress.
Rawat is a senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and chairs its election management committee. The BJP could make any fresh case a statewide issue, targeting the party over women’s safety, dignity and justice.