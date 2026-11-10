DNA-test demand revives 23-year-old case, puts Harak Singh Rawat in spotlight ahead of polls

DEHRADUN: A 23-year-old controversy involving senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat has resurfaced in Uttarakhand, posing a potential challenge for the party as it prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. Rawat, a former cabinet minister, heads the state Congress’s election management committee.

The renewed allegations could complicate the party’s efforts to keep the spotlight on the BJP government’s record. Indira Devadi, also known as Jenny, from Assam has accused Rawat of sexually abusing her and fathering her son.

She alleges that she was 16 when she was brought to Dehradun on the pretext of finding her a job. Now seeking recognition and justice for her 23-year-old son, she has asked for a fresh CBI investigation and DNA test. Jenny has submitted a complaint to the Uttarakhand director general of police.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Dobal has assigned the inquiry to Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma. Police are examining the complaint; it is not yet clear whether a fresh FIR will be registered. The allegations date back to 2003, when the Congress government led by N.D. Tiwari was in power and Rawat was a cabinet minister.

The controversy led to Rawat’s resignation. A CBI investigation followed, including DNA testing. Rawat received relief after the test results were reported not to match.