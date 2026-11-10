US national Van Dyke claims India jailed him as part of Russia-Ukraine war, vows to reveal 'shocking details'

US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with six Ukrainians for allegedly entering India through Myanmar without valid travel documents in March, has claimed that they were imprisoned in India for over six months as part of Russia's war against Ukraine. He also vowed to disclose “shocking details” about the case in the coming months.

In a post on X, Van Dyke said, “India threw me and several Ukrainians in prison for over six months. This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine.”

“I will reveal shocking details about this story over the next few months, in both posts and media interviews,” he added.

A Delhi court recently allowed Van Dyke and the six Ukrainian nationals to travel to their home countries, the US and Ukraine, for one month after they were discharged from proceedings under the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025.

In the order dated September 25, Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma observed that the right to travel abroad was an extension of fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court noted that the NIA's investigation into alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was still underway, but said the agency had not demanded their physical presence in the near future to complete the probe.

The court directed them to join the investigation through videoconferencing or physically, whenever required by the NIA, and return to India after completing one month in their respective countries.