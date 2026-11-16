SC asks Centre, states to submit fresh reports on setting up 449 special NDPS courts

The proceedings come amid the Supreme Court's concerns over the rising number of narcotics-related offences and the growing backlog of cases under the NDPS Act.

On September 7, the court had directed the authorities to expedite the establishment of exclusive special courts, preferably within six weeks.

According to an affidavit filed by the Centre, 449 exclusive NDPS courts had been identified as necessary across the country, of which 176 were already operational.

Taking note of the figures, the bench had described the increase in offences under the Act and the mounting pendency as alarming. It had directed the authorities to provide the required infrastructure and staff to make the remaining courts functional within six weeks.

The bench also reviewed the progress made by states in setting up exclusive special courts to try cases under Section 11 of the NIA Act, 2008.

It noted that its earlier directions for day-to-day hearings and completion of trials within a maximum of one year had largely been implemented. Most states with more than 10 pending cases had set up exclusive courts, generally assigning no more than 10-12 cases to each court to ensure time-bound trials.

However, the court flagged the need for additional courts in several states.

Karnataka informed the bench that it would establish three exclusive NIA courts in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Tamil Nadu said one of its two proposed courts was already operational, while the second would be functional within a few weeks. Kerala assured the court that it would set up two such courts.

Assam was directed to expedite the establishment of two additional courts, with the state informing the bench that one exclusive NIA court was already operational.

West Bengal was asked to set up three more exclusive NIA courts, taking the total to five. The direction came after the Calcutta High Court's counsel clarified that 50 cases under Section 11 of the NIA Act were pending in the state, against 21 mentioned in the NIA's status report. Only two exclusive courts were operational there.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the bench was informed that four exclusive courts were required to handle 47 pending cases, but only one had been notified.

The Supreme Court has emphasised that speedy trials in such cases are essential to balance the rights of the accused and victims while ensuring timely delivery of justice.

The suo motu proceedings were initiated against the backdrop of concerns that trials in cases investigated by the NIA were taking several years to conclude.

(With inputs from PTI)