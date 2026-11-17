A top court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale granted bail to Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, noting they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the apex court said in its October 28 order that has now been uploaded.

"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the bench added.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while trying to escape the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

The two convicts, Mordhiya and Joshi, are among the 11 whose remission was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)