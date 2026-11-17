The Congress on Tuesday accused the Supreme Court's decision to suspend the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and grant them bail of subjecting the survivor to fresh "humiliation" and trauma, saying this was the price women, particularly Muslim women, had to pay.
Bilkis Bano expressed shock and disbelief over the order, saying it was passed without hearing her. She said she learnt through media reports that the Supreme Court had suspended the sentences of the two convicts, who were convicted of gang-raping her and murdering seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Congress' media and publicity and department head Pawan Khera pointed out that after bail was granted to two convicts in the gangrape and murder case, Bilkis Bano issued a statement stating that the decision had been taken without informing her.
"She has also announced that she will challenge the bail. As if the cruel and gruesome crime committed against her was not enough, she is now being made to endure fresh humiliation and trauma. That is the price one has to pay for being a woman, and even more so for being a Muslim," Khera said on X.
A top court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale granted bail to Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, noting they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.
"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the apex court said in its October 28 order that has now been uploaded.
"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the bench added.
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while trying to escape the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.
The two convicts, Mordhiya and Joshi, are among the 11 whose remission was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024.
(With inputs from PTI)