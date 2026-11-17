CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Tuesday questioned the suspension of sentences and bail to the men convicted of gang rape and murders in the Bilkis Bano case, terming the order "shocking and reprehensible".
The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in Gujarat and granted them bail.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale noted that Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.
"The order of the Supreme Court bench suspending the sentences and granting bail to two of the 11 men convicted of gang rape and murders in the Bilkis Bano case, citing their prolonged incarceration, is shocking and reprehensible," Baby said in a post on X.
The CPI(M) leader pointed out that the court is yet to grant bail to youth activists who have been behind bars for years without trial, effectively as political prisoners, yet finds it appropriate to release convicts found guilty of the ghastliest of crimes.
"By the court's own admission, these are the same convicts who had abused the process of law to obtain remission from the Gujarat government in 2022, despite having been granted liberal furloughs and parole from time to time," he said.
"The Supreme Court has delivered injustice. Bilkis Bano's struggle for justice concerns every one of us. We stand with her," he said.
Bilkis Bano has expressed shock and disbelief at the Supreme Court order suspending the life sentences and granting bail to two men convicted for gang-raping her and murdering seven of her family members.
In a statement to the media, Bano said the top court order was passed without hearing her, and she learnt through press reports that the court had suspended the life sentences of two convicts and granted them bail.