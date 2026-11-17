CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Tuesday questioned the suspension of sentences and bail to the men convicted of gang rape and murders in the Bilkis Bano case, terming the order "shocking and reprehensible".

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in Gujarat and granted them bail.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale noted that Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

"The order of the Supreme Court bench suspending the sentences and granting bail to two of the 11 men convicted of gang rape and murders in the Bilkis Bano case, citing their prolonged incarceration, is shocking and reprehensible," Baby said in a post on X.