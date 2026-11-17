The electorate in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa has increased in the Special Summary Revision (SSR) Integrated Draft Rolls compared with the final rolls published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Punjab, however, has reported no change in its electorate.

Uttarakhand recorded the highest increase in absolute numbers, adding 1.19 lakh electors (1.66 per cent) to take its electorate to 72.78 lakh from 71.58 lakh in the final SIR roll.

Manipur saw an increase of 33,737 electors (1.72 per cent) to 19.94 lakh from 19.60 lakh and Goa recorded a rise of 31,815 electors (3.01 per cent) to 10.89 lakh from 10.57 lakh.

In Punjab, however, the number remained unchanged, with both the SIR final roll and Special Summary Revision (SSR) draft roll showing 2.01 crore electors.

Together, the four states have recorded an increase of 1.84 lakh electors in the SSR draft rolls compared with their respective final SIR rolls.