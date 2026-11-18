An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, two days after a terrorist was killed in a gunfight in the area, police said.

"#Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

On Monday, security forces killed Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam.

Another terrorist, Lateef Bhat, one of the most wanted and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir valley, managed to escape the cordon at the Laru bypass area.

While there was no exchange of gunfire since Monday, security forces continued a massive search operation in a vast area around the encounter site to track and neutralise Bhat.

During the searches on early Wednesday morning, contact with the terrorists was established, leading to a renewed firefight that is ongoing.

According to officials, Dar allegedly provided shelter and logistical support for nearly six months to terrorist commander Bhat, and the duo conducted reconnaissance before executing the attack on a CRPF post on Wednesday last week, which left three personnel injured.

Dar, a former breadmaker who had been reported missing by his family, was killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday, barely a week after he allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(With inputs from PTI)