CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has visited Punjab nearly 100 times over an 11-month period, a frequency that has not gone unnoticed by rival parties or even within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
From visits to religious shrines and political conferences to bypoll campaigns and party inductions, Saini has emerged as a familiar face and a star campaigner in Punjab's political landscape ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. His visits are expected to increase further in the coming days. However, political experts believe that such narratives do not work in Punjab, nor does caste arithmetic.
Saini's sustained engagement reflects the BJP's organisational strategy to strengthen its base in a state where the party has traditionally struggled, while projecting the 'Haryana model' as a viable alternative to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab. It is also an effort to consolidate a non-Jat coalition comprising Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits and urban traders, mirroring the social formula that secured the BJP's victories in Haryana.
This marks a departure from the 59-year inter-state political precedent since Punjab and Haryana were bifurcated in 1966. Never before had a sitting Haryana Chief Minister undertaken autonomous, large-scale political outreach and campaigning across the border in Punjab with such frequency. During his visits and campaigns in the state, Saini has contrasted the economic performance of the two states.
Before Saini, Haryana chief ministers, including Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP, Om Prakash Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, visited Punjab only a handful of times during their tenures. On some occasions, they were invited as guests to events organised by regional allies such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Saini has moved away from that template. Fixing his own dates, choosing his own venues and drawing his own crowds, he operates without an ally or local host as the BJP prepares to contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own in 2027.
In an effort to cultivate grassroots support for the BJP, Saini has been meeting party leaders and attending social functions and gatherings, including weddings and condolence meetings, besides political rallies. He has often been seen wearing a saffron turban and delivering speeches in Punjabi. However, at some events targeting different audiences, such as the Purvanchal Sammelan in Ludhiana, he spoke in Hindi and did not wear a turban, adopting a different approach for different sections of the electorate.
Belonging to the OBC community, Saini is the sitting MLA from the Ladwa Assembly constituency, a Punjabi-speaking belt, though he originally hails from Ambala.
Party sources claim that his influence has grown to the extent that every induction into the Punjab BJP unit, whether involving a prominent leader or a smaller local figure, is being finalised after consultations with him.
The head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, called on Saini at his official residence here on Monday. The meeting is learnt to have been a courtesy call, as the Dera Beas head was in Chandigarh. However, it assumes significance in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab early next year. It also comes against the backdrop of a series of interactions between Saini and the spiritual head of Dera Beas, which has a large following in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
Interestingly, OBCs account for nearly 31 per cent of Punjab's population. The community includes groups such as Sainis and Ramgarhias, many of whom are Sikhs.
Accusing the ruling AAP and the Congress of treating OBCs and Dalits as mere vote banks, Saini presents his tenure as an OBC leader without landed feudal or panthic backing as evidence of the BJP's alternative offering.
In June this year, while addressing a "Mahasammelan" organised by the Saini Samaj Welfare Committee under the Rajpura Assembly constituency in Patiala district, Saini made a strong outreach to Punjab's OBC communities, particularly the Saini community.
"The Saini community must play a more decisive role in Punjab politics, from panchayats to the Vidhan Sabha and Parliament. My doors are open for all of you. Whether it is a personal matter, a government-related issue or the work of your relatives, you can approach me anytime," he said.
"The OBC community makes up 31 per cent of Punjab's population. You have the numbers to shift the entire axis of politics in this state. It is time you moved from the sidelines to a leading role in leadership," he had told the gathering.
Saini's media adviser, Rajiv Jaitely, said, "Saini does not go to Punjab on political visits but is invited by different organization for their functions and events. All the visits to the neighboring state are personal visits as both Punjab and Haryana share a common culture. The ruling AAP and opposition Congress are getting perturbed by his personal visits, which clearly show that the BJP is expanding its footprint in Punjab."
He added that Saini and the party wants to eradicate drug menace in the state, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given the 2029 deadline, besides putting back on track the law and order situation which has deteriorated under AAP rule.
On the issue of Saini wearing a turban, he said, "It is not the first time Saini is wearing a turban. During his college and school days, he used to wear a turban as his mother belongs to a Sikh family."
"For CM Saini, it is about the affection and trust of the people. Every week, thousands of people from Punjab come to his official residence. They meet him, interact with him and invite him to come to Punjab and campaign there. The affection that he gets from the people of Punjab is a matter of great honour for him," Jaitely said.
Speaking to TNIE, political analyst Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon said, "The ethos of Punjab hardly gives much space to this kind of narrative symbolism the way these are being presented by BJP leaders for the upcoming assembly polls. In politics, symbolism does play a role. However, the evoking of symbolism in Punjab can make a difference only if it is matched by concrete outcomes such as the grant of a special package by the Centre, or some other tangible step to solve the major problems of the state. The caste arithmetic does not work in Punjab the way it works elsewhere in the country including Haryana."
To counter the ongoing farmers' unrest in Punjab, Saini points out that Haryana officially procures 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the highest number in the country, besides offering financial bonuses to encourage crop diversification away from paddy.
For women voters, he contrasts Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 a month directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts, with the AAP government's proposed Rs 1,000 per month under the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. He also highlights Haryana's monthly elderly pension of Rs 3,200 against what he describes as unfulfilled commitments in Punjab, giving voters a direct monthly comparison of what a BJP government delivers in the neighbouring state.
His official residence in Chandigarh has effectively become an open portal for Punjab residents, with various delegations, including industrial associations and village groups, visiting every week without prior appointments.