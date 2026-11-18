CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has visited Punjab nearly 100 times over an 11-month period, a frequency that has not gone unnoticed by rival parties or even within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

From visits to religious shrines and political conferences to bypoll campaigns and party inductions, Saini has emerged as a familiar face and a star campaigner in Punjab's political landscape ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. His visits are expected to increase further in the coming days. However, political experts believe that such narratives do not work in Punjab, nor does caste arithmetic.

Saini's sustained engagement reflects the BJP's organisational strategy to strengthen its base in a state where the party has traditionally struggled, while projecting the 'Haryana model' as a viable alternative to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab. It is also an effort to consolidate a non-Jat coalition comprising Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits and urban traders, mirroring the social formula that secured the BJP's victories in Haryana.

This marks a departure from the 59-year inter-state political precedent since Punjab and Haryana were bifurcated in 1966. Never before had a sitting Haryana Chief Minister undertaken autonomous, large-scale political outreach and campaigning across the border in Punjab with such frequency. During his visits and campaigns in the state, Saini has contrasted the economic performance of the two states.

Before Saini, Haryana chief ministers, including Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP, Om Prakash Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, visited Punjab only a handful of times during their tenures. On some occasions, they were invited as guests to events organised by regional allies such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Saini has moved away from that template. Fixing his own dates, choosing his own venues and drawing his own crowds, he operates without an ally or local host as the BJP prepares to contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own in 2027.