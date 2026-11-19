Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said opposition parties would continue to expose alleged electoral irregularities rather than withdraw from elections, which he said could undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process in the eyes of the people.

The senior Congress leader is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he held a discussion with political science professor Robert Pape at the University of Chicago in Illinois. A day earlier, he also took part in an academic interaction with students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York.

Speaking at an event titled ‘The Iran War & India's Role in the World’ at the University of Chicago, Gandhi expressed confidence that alleged discrepancies in the electoral system would eventually come to light.

“What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that very minute. And we do not want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” he said in conversation with Pape.

Gandhi said the opposition would continue to highlight alleged discrepancies in the electoral system and take the issue to the people until they realised that the system had been “fully demolished”.

“Our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the meeting...until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished. But we do not want to break the electoral structure. Because once the opposition says that we are not going to fight elections, in the minds of the Indian people, that process becomes illegitimate. We do not want that. We are purposely not taking that step and we are confident,” he said.