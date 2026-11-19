The Supreme Court has expressed concern over India's poor sanitation record despite its economic growth, saying the failure to effectively implement Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules has undermined progress made in other sectors.
A bench of Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria, in an order passed on November 17, said the country had the resources to address its sanitation challenges but stressed the need for coordinated action by government authorities and citizens.
"The court notes that Bharat is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance. The growth achieved in other fields is completely negated by the negative impact from this manageable dereliction by all the stakeholders," the bench observed.
The court was hearing appeals arising from National Green Tribunal orders on compliance by municipal corporations with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and 2026.
It said the initial steps of initiating the process and establishing an administrative mechanism to monitor the implementation of the 2026 rules had been completed. However, the overall performance continued to fall short of the objectives set by Parliament.
Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, the bench said poor sanitation and waste management affected the image of both society and the country. It pointed out that economies with comparable resources, both within India and abroad, had successfully achieved their sanitation and hygiene targets.
"Our existing resources make it possible, albeit through unwavering implementation by the statutory enforcing authorities and adherence by the citizens," it said.
The bench also flagged a lack of coordination among different arms of the government, observing that each organ of the State appeared to be functioning independently.
"The cogs (citizens) that connect them must work towards the objective for realising good results," it said.
Noting that the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the SWM Rules were already in place, the court said their implementation remained inadequate. It said it had taken up the task of monitoring local bodies through the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee (SCMC) to ensure the constitutional right to a pollution-free environment.
The bench described the exercise as an urgent intervention, saying the committee's efforts should eventually give way to a system of self-regulation by stakeholders.
Reposing confidence in the SCMC and district collectors, the court said district-level officials had a crucial role in ensuring compliance. It asked collectors to devise strategies suited to local requirements and work with chief secretaries and the monitoring committee to implement the rules.
The court also pointed to gaps in the SCMC's report, particularly regarding the unorganised residential, commercial and business sectors, which account for a significant share of the waste management problem.
It noted that the report did not provide details of notices issued to defaulters or additional areas identified for temporary disconnection of water and electricity supply to ensure compliance.
The bench further flagged the lack of clarity on public-private partnerships and the use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to strengthen waste management infrastructure. It said industries could not justify generating pollution in one location while directing their CSR contributions elsewhere.
Issuing additional directions to address the deficiencies, the court posted the matter for further hearing on January 12.
The case originated from a challenge by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to proceedings concerning its obligations in managing municipal solid waste. Given the scale of the problem, the Supreme Court subsequently expanded the scope of the proceedings nationwide.
In an earlier order on August 18, the court had directed authorities to strengthen waste management infrastructure and identify bulk waste generators in their respective jurisdictions. It had also criticised the public attitude towards waste disposal, observing that there was a general belief that people were entitled to generate waste without taking responsibility for controlling its impact.
(With inputs from PTI)