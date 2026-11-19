The Supreme Court has expressed concern over India's poor sanitation record despite its economic growth, saying the failure to effectively implement Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules has undermined progress made in other sectors.

A bench of Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria, in an order passed on November 17, said the country had the resources to address its sanitation challenges but stressed the need for coordinated action by government authorities and citizens.

"The court notes that Bharat is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance. The growth achieved in other fields is completely negated by the negative impact from this manageable dereliction by all the stakeholders," the bench observed.

The court was hearing appeals arising from National Green Tribunal orders on compliance by municipal corporations with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and 2026.

It said the initial steps of initiating the process and establishing an administrative mechanism to monitor the implementation of the 2026 rules had been completed. However, the overall performance continued to fall short of the objectives set by Parliament.