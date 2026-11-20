The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the suo motu case concerning the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for listing before the appropriate bench.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said the matter did not fall within its roster and should be placed before the CJI on the administrative side. It also made clear that the Centre's undertaking given on November 16 that no books would be shifted until further orders would remain in force.

The bench expressed serious concern over the condition of the library's collection of around 8.5 lakh books, including rare volumes dating back to the 17th century. It had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting uncertainty over the library's relocation under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

"We are more concerned about these books. Look at those photographs and the condition of the books. They are just thrown like that. Just imagine what will happen," Justice Kumar observed, referring to photographs of books lying at a facility in RK Puram for nearly 15 years.

Emphasising the need to preserve the collection, Justice Kumar said heritage was not limited to historic buildings. He pointed out that some books dated back to the 1700s and needed to be protected.

"Heritage is not just a Newton's bungalow. Is it not? We need to look at these books. One book dates back to the 1700s and something like that. We need to treasure those," he told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

The judge also recalled a fire at the Hyderabad High Court library in 2009, which destroyed several historic books and left then Chief Justice A R Dave deeply distressed.

Solicitor General Mehta agreed with the bench's concerns, saying the government was conscious of the need to protect the collection. Citing the ancient Nalanda library, he said the loss of such a treasure would be irreversible.

Mehta also offered to work with the amicus curiae and government officials to find a solution.

Although Mehta said he had no objection to the present bench hearing the matter, Justice Kumar said the prescribed procedure had to be followed. He indicated that the case could return to his bench but said the authorities must comply with the existing undertaking in the meantime.