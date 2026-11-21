PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Congress’s alleged failure to eradicate poverty despite ruling the country for decades. "Instead, it was my government working with good intentions that moved 50 crore people out of poverty," he asserted.

After dedicating the “Nitish Setu” to the nation and unveiling various development projects worth Rs 34,470 crore in Bihar.

Addressing a gathering at Rajapakar in Vaishali district, Modi acknowledged former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s various initiatives for the growth of Bihar.

Talking about Nitish’s initiative for development, the Prime Minister said that Bihar’s people had lost their hope and faith over three decades ago as the State suffered despair for decades. “Bihar became confident of ‘Sushshan’ only under Nitish’s leadership,” he added.

He said that Bihar was progressing fast with the efforts being made by the Chief Minister (Samrat Choudhary) and his team and with the blessings of Nitish Kumar.

“Before the NDA came to the power in the state in 2005, the scams were counted, but now the investment data is counted; the earlier state was known for crime data; now action against criminals is in focus,” he remarked.