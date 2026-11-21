CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the establishment of a permanent Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in Dharamshala to ensure faster and easier access to justice for people living in Kangra and other districts of lower Himachal.
Moving the resolution during the concluding day of the winter session at Tapovan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Article 214 of the Constitution of India and Section 51(2) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, empower the President of India to establish a permanent Bench of a High Court at a place other than its principal seat, after consultation with the Governor of the state and the Chief Justice of the High Court.
Citing the high volume of pending cases originating from Kangra and adjoining districts, the resolution stated that people from Kangra and other lower Himachal districts have to undertake long and difficult journeys to reach Shimla, thus resulting in additional financial expenses and delays in legal proceedings.
Setting up a dedicated Bench is fully justified to ensure speedy, accessible and affordable justice at the citizens' doorstep.
Sukhu noted that litigants, advocates and the general public from Kangra and other districts of lower Himachal face severe hardship, heavy financial burden and avoidable delays in accessing timely justice due to the long geographical distance and difficult terrain separating the region from the principal seat of the High Court in Shimla.
He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing clean land, court buildings, residential complexes, digital infrastructure and financial resources to make the Dharamsala Bench operational at the earliest.
Clarifying the intent behind the move, Sukhu said that the initiative is not aimed at diminishing the importance of Shimla, but rather at making justice accessible to a larger section of the state's population.
The Assembly has decided to send a formal and detailed proposal to the Central Government for the establishment of the permanent Bench. The House also reiterated the state government's commitment to making the proposed Bench operational at the earliest.
The state government will provide the required land, court buildings, residential facilities, digital infrastructure and financial resources for the proposed Bench.
Meanwhile, Sukhu also announced the establishment of a second women's reserve battalion in Himachal Pradesh during the Assembly proceedings.
The first women's reserve battalion was established on November 17, 2009. The announcement of a second battalion is aimed at further strengthening the women's force in the state.