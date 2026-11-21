CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the establishment of a permanent Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in Dharamshala to ensure faster and easier access to justice for people living in Kangra and other districts of lower Himachal.

Moving the resolution during the concluding day of the winter session at Tapovan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Article 214 of the Constitution of India and Section 51(2) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, empower the President of India to establish a permanent Bench of a High Court at a place other than its principal seat, after consultation with the Governor of the state and the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Citing the high volume of pending cases originating from Kangra and adjoining districts, the resolution stated that people from Kangra and other lower Himachal districts have to undertake long and difficult journeys to reach Shimla, thus resulting in additional financial expenses and delays in legal proceedings.

Setting up a dedicated Bench is fully justified to ensure speedy, accessible and affordable justice at the citizens' doorstep.

Sukhu noted that litigants, advocates and the general public from Kangra and other districts of lower Himachal face severe hardship, heavy financial burden and avoidable delays in accessing timely justice due to the long geographical distance and difficult terrain separating the region from the principal seat of the High Court in Shimla.