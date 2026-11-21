Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured residents of Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley that their concerns over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be addressed through dialogue.
He asserted that the region's culture, traditions and religious beliefs would not be compromised while taking the project forward.
Shah also said that after over 35 years of unrest and violence, no local youth of Kashmir was involved in terrorism and the positive change was brought about not only by eliminating terrorists but also by ending discrimination and alienation.
Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near Itanagar, Shah said he was aware of the sentiments and apprehensions of the people of Siang region and he had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.
"I want to assure my brothers and sisters from Siang that we will find a way forward through positive dialogue, and you need not worry about it," he said.
The Union home minister said he has learnt about people's concerns through the media and acknowledged that many of the issues raised by them were significant.
On the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the country's energy security and the state's economic and security interests, Shah said the government was conscious of the need to balance these considerations with the aspirations of local communities.
"The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place," he said.
Shah appealed to the people to engage in discussions with the state government and communicate their concerns to the Union Home Ministry through the state administration.
He said the government would take the people into confidence while moving forward on the issue and reiterated that a positive dialogue would be the way to resolve the concerns surrounding the project.
The home minister said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 brought significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir.
After over 35 years of violence, not a single local youth of Kashmir Valley is now involved in terrorism, he said.
Recalling the troubled 90s of Kashmir Valley, he said the situation has undergone a sea change after the abrogation of Article 370.
About criticism by opposition parties that the constitutional provision had no connection with terrorism, Shah said developments in the Valley have demonstrated otherwise.
He said the change in the Kashmir Valley was brought about not merely by eliminating terrorists but also by ending the atmosphere of discrimination and alienation among the youth of Kashmir.
Development activities undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 had further strengthened the prospects of lasting peace, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)