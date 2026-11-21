Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured residents of Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley that their concerns over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be addressed through dialogue.

He asserted that the region's culture, traditions and religious beliefs would not be compromised while taking the project forward.

Shah also said that after over 35 years of unrest and violence, no local youth of Kashmir was involved in terrorism and the positive change was brought about not only by eliminating terrorists but also by ending discrimination and alienation.

Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near Itanagar, Shah said he was aware of the sentiments and apprehensions of the people of Siang region and he had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters from Siang that we will find a way forward through positive dialogue, and you need not worry about it," he said.

The Union home minister said he has learnt about people's concerns through the media and acknowledged that many of the issues raised by them were significant.

On the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the country's energy security and the state's economic and security interests, Shah said the government was conscious of the need to balance these considerations with the aspirations of local communities.