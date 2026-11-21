A US court has issued summonses to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel in connection with a case filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

The clerk of the Southern District Court of New York said that the summonses were sent through FedEx to the Patiala House Court, Tis Hazari Court, and the Dwarka District Court in New Delhi on Friday.

On November 13, the Southern District Court of New York ordered that summonses be issued to Doval and Goel, citing the Hague Convention.

“The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court,” read an order by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

Judge Failla cited the Hague Conventions and relevant sections of the Indian Code of Civil Procedure to state that foreign courts can serve summonses on Doval and Goel through Indian courts.

The Indian Code of Civil Procedure permits summonses issued by foreign civil courts designated by notification of the Central Government of India to be transmitted to Indian courts and served as though issued by those courts.