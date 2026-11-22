Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of neglecting Arunachal Pradesh's development and failing to provide adequate financial assistance during its tenure.

He said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had significantly increased financial support to accelerate the development of the northeastern state.

Shah said the Centre provided Rs 33,530 crore to the state during the UPA rule between 2004 and 2014, while the financial assistance rose to over Rs 1.64 lakh crore during the 2014-2024 period under the NDA government.

Shah said tax devolution to the state had gone up four times, while grants had increased 18 times. He said the figures reflected the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

"The growth of Arunachal Pradesh's budget from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore suggests how development has expanded in the last 12 years," he said.

Highlighting the Vibrant Villages Programme, Shah said the PM has changed the perception of border villages by describing them as the "country's first villages rather than the last".

He said development must begin at the borders and residents there should enjoy all basic facilities and livelihood opportunities.

The programme has helped reverse migration in Arunachal Pradesh, with people returning to nearly 40 villages, increasing their populations, he said.

"The government has been addressing concerns relating to electricity, schools, basic amenities and employment in these areas," Shah said.