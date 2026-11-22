The Uttarakhand BJP on Sunday set a target of winning more than 60 of the state's 70 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections and announced a series of booth-level campaigns, yatras and conferences to showcase the achievements of the 'double-engine' government.

The decisions were taken at the party's state executive committee meeting.

Addressing reporters, senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal said the 'double-engine' government had accelerated development and improved financial management in Uttarakhand. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power for a third consecutive term.

Providing an overview of the BJP's programmes planned ahead of the elections, state general secretary Deepti Rawat said the party will launch a 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' (booth victory campaign) in December to strengthen every polling booth across the state.

Under this initiative, senior booth-level party workers will visit the residence of the 'booth president' to install a nameplate, displaying their name and designation, and conduct a flag-hoisting ceremony.

After this, flags will be placed at various locations within the booth area, and 'wall writing', featuring slogans highlighting the achievements and initiatives of the BJP and the government, will be carried out at least in five sites, Rawat said.

She further said two 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' will be launched across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions to inform the public about the development projects and welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments.