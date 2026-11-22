The Uttarakhand BJP on Sunday set a target of winning more than 60 of the state's 70 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections and announced a series of booth-level campaigns, yatras and conferences to showcase the achievements of the 'double-engine' government.
The decisions were taken at the party's state executive committee meeting.
Addressing reporters, senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal said the 'double-engine' government had accelerated development and improved financial management in Uttarakhand. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power for a third consecutive term.
Providing an overview of the BJP's programmes planned ahead of the elections, state general secretary Deepti Rawat said the party will launch a 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' (booth victory campaign) in December to strengthen every polling booth across the state.
Under this initiative, senior booth-level party workers will visit the residence of the 'booth president' to install a nameplate, displaying their name and designation, and conduct a flag-hoisting ceremony.
After this, flags will be placed at various locations within the booth area, and 'wall writing', featuring slogans highlighting the achievements and initiatives of the BJP and the government, will be carried out at least in five sites, Rawat said.
She further said two 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' will be launched across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions to inform the public about the development projects and welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments.
One yatra will commence from the shrine of 'Golju Devta' in Champawat (Kumaon), while the other will begin from the 'Kashi Vishwanath' temple in Uttarkashi (Garhwal).
Both yatras will conclude in January, one in Haldwani and the other in Dehradun.
These marches will cover all assembly constituencies and will feature the participation of both state and central party leadership, Rawat said.
The BJP leader said conferences for party workers will be organised at all five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with the national party president also expected to attend.
Bansal said that the government's policies improved the standard of living, reduced unemployment, and increased per capita income.
He further said that the state has excelled in financial management, underlining that Uttarakhand is among the five states in the country that maintain a budget surplus.
He claiming that it achieved it without imposing any new taxes, "reflecting strong management capabilities".
Bansal also said Uttarakhand is making strides in organic farming and, under the chief minister's leadership, has joined the ranks of fully literate states, following in the footsteps of Kerala.
(With inputs from PTI)