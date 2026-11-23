Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew has sent a legal notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over references to the freedom fighter in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, alleging that they present a "distorted portrayal" of his life and demanding an unconditional apology and correction.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar issued the notice on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, alleging that they are factually inaccurate, historically misleading, distorted and prejudicial to the reputation and legacy of V D Savarkar.

It asks Sonia Gandhi to comply with the demands within 15 days from receipt of the legal notice. In case of a failure or refusal to comply, Satyaki Savarkar may initiate appropriate legal proceedings and remedies before the competent court or authority, the notice states.

The notice states that Satyaki Savarkar recently came across the book authored by Sonia Gandhi and published by HarperCollins Publishers India, reportedly on November 10, and was disturbed by the statements and imputations concerning V D Savarkar.

The notice mentioned statements appearing on page 201 of the book: "While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers."

The statement, according to the notice, appearing on Page 443 reads: "A contrary vision, articulated by Gandhiji's contemporary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the founder of the ideology known as Hindutva, views India as primarily a nation where Hindus are supreme-an outlook espoused by the RSS, the BJP, and their numerous affiliates across the country known collectively as the 'Sangh Parivar,' or 'Family of the RSS'.