Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after holding talks with Nepal's Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, on Monday, announced a 24,000-crore Nepalese rupee (Rs 15,109 crore) development package for the neighbouring country for post-flood reconstruction and long-term development.

PM Modi expressed India's deep condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August.

"And today, to give renewed strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announced a development cooperation package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees," he said.

The two countries also signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors and launched a new cross-border railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal.

Shah landed in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Sunday with an aim to inject new momentum in the bilateral ties that came under some strain in May following Shah's remarks seeking involvement of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing border dispute between India and Nepal.

Modi and his Nepalese counterpart held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, following which the two sides exchanged MoUs covering cooperation in space technology, security and forensic training, civil service capacity building, healthcare, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and livestock and fisheries development.

"The relations between India and Nepal stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the oceans," the Nepalese leader said in his media statement.

"As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India consistently stood as the first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult times in Nepal," he said, adding that mutual respect, steadfast trust and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of the relations.

In his remarks, Modi also highlighted the strength of India-Nepal ties and how New Delhi is committed to extend all possible support for development and prosperity of the neighbouring nation.