Dismissing concerns over E20 fuel, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Monday questioned the testing methods used by the Karnataka government to detect higher-than-prescribed ethanol content in petrol.

Replying to reporters' queries about tests conducted by the Karnataka government that reportedly found ethanol content exceeding the prescribed level, Gopi said the reported levels of 27 and 28 per cent were "unacceptable" and questioned whether the samples had been collected directly from refineries.

He said fuel passed through several stages, including transportation and storage in underground tanks at retail outlets, before reaching consumers.

"We are not rejecting the possibility of checking other systems. Fuel is transported and stored in underground tanks at retail outlets. We have not installed cameras there or sealed those facilities," he said.

Gopi said oil companies were responsible for complying with the regulations and policies of the Union government and that periodic checks were conducted to ensure adherence to prescribed standards.

He said the issue should not be politicised and stressed that the country had an international responsibility to fulfil its environmental commitments and move towards cleaner energy sources.