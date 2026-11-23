The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea alleging that the demolition of a 100-year-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district violated the demolition guidelines issued by the top court in a landmark 2024 judgment on the use of bulldozers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Imran Ahmad against Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, alleging non-compliance with the apex court's directions.

Declining to undertake a direct examination of the allegations, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court, saying that every alleged violation of a Supreme Court judgment cannot be brought directly before the apex court.

"Every order violating a Supreme Court judgment cannot come back to the Supreme Court itself. You have to go to the respective high court," CJI said.

The bench said determining whether the demolition guidelines had been violated would require an examination of the specific facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged demolition, a task more appropriately undertaken by the jurisdictional high court.