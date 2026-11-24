Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP over its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. He said the saffron party could join hands with anyone out of greed for power, while asserting that the AAP's alliance was with the women, Scheduled Caste community, farmers and traders of Punjab.
Kejriwal said the two parties (SAD-BJP) had repeatedly come together and parted ways to save their political interests. "Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," he said.
"People have not forgotten the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, during which more than 700 farmers had died," Kejriwal said.
The BJP-led central government had introduced the farm laws in 2020 before repealing them in late 2021 following widespread farmers' protests. The SAD and the BJP had parted ways over the laws in September 2020.
The former Delhi CM said people of Punjab had witnessed the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government over the past five years, adding that the AAP dispensation was trying to address problems that had plagued the state for several decades.
Kejriwal also referred to sacrilege incidents during the SAD government's tenure and alleged that Punjab had witnessed a period of drug abuse under its rule.
AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP had a habit of "finishing off" its allies by projecting them as its "elder brother".
"The BJP always makes the other party its elder brother and then finishes it off," Bharadwaj said, referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement earlier in the day that the SAD would be the "elder brother" in the BJP-SAD alliance.
"It did the same with the Biju Janata Dal and also weakened Nitish Kumar's party in Bihar. Now, by forming an alliance with the SAD in Punjab and making it the elder partner, it will finish its politics there too," he added.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia also questioned the coming together of the BJP and SAD, alleging that it brought together leaders associated with the drug trade in Punjab.
"These are the same people who had earlier pushed Punjab into drug addiction. The people of Punjab know whether the BJP and Akali Dal are coming together or whether the old drug smugglers are joining hands again," he said.
AAP Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh said the alliance would have no impact in Punjab, comparing the two parties to zeroes that added up to zero. He said the AAP was the only party in the country that sought votes on the basis of its work, adding that people should vote for it if they were satisfied with its performance.
Punjab Congress also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance for the state assembly polls.
He asserted that both the parties do not have any chance of forming the next government in Punjab. "The reunion between the SAD and the BJP is only for the greed for power," he alleged.
(With inputs from PTI)