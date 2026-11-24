Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP over its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. He said the saffron party could join hands with anyone out of greed for power, while asserting that the AAP's alliance was with the women, Scheduled Caste community, farmers and traders of Punjab.

Kejriwal said the two parties (SAD-BJP) had repeatedly come together and parted ways to save their political interests. "Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," he said.

"People have not forgotten the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, during which more than 700 farmers had died," Kejriwal said.

The BJP-led central government had introduced the farm laws in 2020 before repealing them in late 2021 following widespread farmers' protests. The SAD and the BJP had parted ways over the laws in September 2020.

The former Delhi CM said people of Punjab had witnessed the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government over the past five years, adding that the AAP dispensation was trying to address problems that had plagued the state for several decades.

Kejriwal also referred to sacrilege incidents during the SAD government's tenure and alleged that Punjab had witnessed a period of drug abuse under its rule.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP had a habit of "finishing off" its allies by projecting them as its "elder brother".