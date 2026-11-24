CHANDIGARH: Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed member of parliament from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh, today raised several questions about the political principles and ideological commitment of the Badal family after both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) entered into alliance, ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference, Tarsem Singh, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and Manpreet Singh Ayali questioned whether the issues that had prompted the SAD (Badal) to break its alliance with the BJP during the farmers' agitation, particularly the farm laws and policies perceived as anti-farmer, had now been resolved. Had the BJP changed its attitude towards farmers and Punjab, or had the Badals abandoned their earlier position in pursuit of political power?
They questioned how SAD (Badal) leaders would share a political platform with former AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP as he had levelled serious allegations against individuals close to the Badal family in connection with the sacrilege and police firing cases.
Similarly, they asked how SAD (Badal) leaders, who had for years built their political narrative around opposition to the Congress and former Chief Minister Beant Singh, would now justify their political association with Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is a senior saffron party member and former union minister.
They said that forming an alliance is the right of every political party, but any party that takes decisions contrary to its previous positions and principles must also be accountable to the people. The pursuit of political power must not take precedence over the interests of Punjab and the Panth.
Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) launched a special statewide membership campaign claiming to be working towards the betterment of Punjab, safeguarding the rights of the state and strengthening the collective political voice of Punjabis.
These leaders said that Punjab is passing through a grave crisis. The farming community is struggling with mounting debt and financial distress, while young people are being compelled to move abroad in search of employment.
Drug abuse has devastated thousands of families, while gangsterism and unemployment have created an atmosphere of growing insecurity and concern in society. Issues concerning Punjab’s river waters, natural resources and constitutional rights also continue to be neglected.
They observed that successive governments that have held power in Punjab over the past several decades have made numerous promises to the people, yet the state's fundamental problems remain unresolved.
The need of the hour is not merely a change of government, but a change in the direction and priorities of Punjab's politics. Decisions concerning Punjab's destiny must reflect the aspirations and interests of its people.
They further stated that the journey, initiated under the leadership of Amritpal Singh Khalsa, is rooted in the resolve to steer Punjab's youth away from drugs and reconnect them with Sikhi, the Guru's teachings and a life of dignity and self-respect.
They clarified that the membership campaign is not merely an exercise to increase the party's membership numbers, but an effort to bring the voices of every section of Punjab onto a common platform. Farmers, labourers, traders, employees, students, intellectuals, young people and women, among others, are all invited to become part of this initiative.
They said that the party would strive to ensure that the opinions and suggestions of every individual joining the organisation are given due importance and that ordinary Punjabis have a meaningful role in decisions concerning the future of the state.
The invitation is not restricted to any particular religion, caste, community or political background. Every Punjabi who wishes to see Punjab prosperous, secure, drug-free and conscious of its rights is welcome to join the campaign.