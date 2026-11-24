CHANDIGARH: Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed member of parliament from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh, today raised several questions about the political principles and ideological commitment of the Badal family after both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) entered into alliance, ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Tarsem Singh, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and Manpreet Singh Ayali questioned whether the issues that had prompted the SAD (Badal) to break its alliance with the BJP during the farmers' agitation, particularly the farm laws and policies perceived as anti-farmer, had now been resolved. Had the BJP changed its attitude towards farmers and Punjab, or had the Badals abandoned their earlier position in pursuit of political power?

They questioned how SAD (Badal) leaders would share a political platform with former AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP as he had levelled serious allegations against individuals close to the Badal family in connection with the sacrilege and police firing cases.

Similarly, they asked how SAD (Badal) leaders, who had for years built their political narrative around opposition to the Congress and former Chief Minister Beant Singh, would now justify their political association with Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is a senior saffron party member and former union minister.

They said that forming an alliance is the right of every political party, but any party that takes decisions contrary to its previous positions and principles must also be accountable to the people. The pursuit of political power must not take precedence over the interests of Punjab and the Panth.

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) launched a special statewide membership campaign claiming to be working towards the betterment of Punjab, safeguarding the rights of the state and strengthening the collective political voice of Punjabis.

These leaders said that Punjab is passing through a grave crisis. The farming community is struggling with mounting debt and financial distress, while young people are being compelled to move abroad in search of employment.