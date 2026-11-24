SRINAGAR: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Monday threatened to intensify its stir, while climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is mulling an indefinite hunger strike from November 26 for the deferment of Hill Council polls scheduled to be held on December 4.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has directed Deputy Commissioners of all eight districts to identify polling stations with less than 50 per cent polling in the recently held panchayat and municipal polls and formulate plans to boost voter turnout.

The LAB continued its dharna at NDS Memorial Park under the leadership of its chairman, Chering Dorjay, today. Men and women participated in the dharna.

The dharna has been going on since November 12, and simultaneously, the LAB has started a hunger strike to press the administration to defer the Hill Council polls by at least six months, as they are being held in harsh winter conditions on December 4.

A LAB leader told TNIE that the LAB has decided to intensify its agitation from November 26 if there is no written assurance from the government regarding its demands.

The LAB is demanding the deferment of polls, resumption of talks between the MHA and Ladakh leaders, release of the judicial inquiry report into the September 24, 2025, violence in Leh, and rollback of the new liquor policy in the region.

The LAB leader also said that more people would join the hunger strike from November 26 and that there is a possibility that Sonam Wangchuk may go on an indefinite hunger strike to press the government to fulfil their demands.

"He will consult the doctors and decide accordingly," he said.

When told that Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashok Kundra had said that he had twice talked to the LAB chairman and that talks could be held anytime after December 15, the LAB leader said, “It is only talk over the phone. We need written assurances”.