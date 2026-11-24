The Youth Congress has launched a banner campaign, 'Meta, BJP Ka Beta' (Meta, son of BJP), accusing social media giant Meta of favouring the BJP by allowing fake news to spread and failing to effectively tackle hate speech.

The campaign seeks to draw public attention to what the Youth Congress describes as Meta's political partisanship.

The campaign features a striking hoarding along the Kempegowda International Airport Road, depicting Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg in the attire associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The large hoarding, put up near Sadahalli Gate en route to Bengaluru International Airport, shows Zuckerberg wearing khaki shorts and a white shirt, with the Meta logo and its hologram displayed alongside him.

He is also depicted wearing a black RSS cap and a vermillion tilak on his forehead.

Describing him as 'Mark BJP-Berg', the poster carries the slogan 'Meta, BJP Ka Beta', in an apparent attempt to highlight the Youth Congress's allegations that the social media platform is politically aligned with the ruling party at the Centre.

The Youth Congress accused Meta of adopting a discriminatory approach to curbing hate speech while allegedly allowing fake news to circulate, claiming that the social media company yields to political influence.

Large flex banners and posters have also been put up at Chikkajala and other locations along the airport road, which witnesses heavy traffic and is frequented by prominent personalities.

The campaign also targets Zuckerberg, accusing the company's leadership of pursuing a politically biased approach.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or Meta to the campaign.

Zuckerberg's Meta owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

(With inputs from PTI)