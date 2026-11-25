The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of disregarding the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai, alleging that the move undermined the authority of the judiciary, the Constitution and Hindu religious beliefs.
VHP international president Alok Kumar, in a statement, said the denial of permission to observe a centuries-old religious tradition despite the apex court's order had hurt the sentiments of crores of Lord Murugan devotees and exposed the state government's "anti-Hindu obstinacy".
The RSS leader said the TVK government's stand reflected an "anti-Hindu" mindset, adding that such politics was on its way out of the country's political landscape and would soon disappear from Tamil Nadu too.
"Preventing a centuries-old religious tradition despite the Supreme Court's order is a grave insult to the Indian Constitution and the judiciary. It is also a serious affront to the faith and beliefs of crores of devotees of Lord Murugan," Kumar said. He also called it "extremely unfortunate and condemnable."
He said the Hindu society will respond democratically to the developments and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will take prompt action against those responsible for defying its order.
"We are confident that the Supreme Court will take prompt action against those who have defied its order and ensure strict punishment," he said.
Describing Tamil Nadu as the sacred land of Lord Murugan, Kumar said the deity is also regarded as the architect of the Tamil language and culture.
Kumar said Thiruparankundram hill is sacred to Lord Murugan and any attempt to alter its religious identity by associating it with "killers of Hindus and jihadist elements" is unacceptable under any circumstances.
He alleged that the TVK government is adopting an adamant stand to prevent the lighting of the lamp, thereby antagonising devotees of Lord Murugan.
"The TVK government has not only insulted Hindu faith and beliefs but also directly challenged the Supreme Court and Lord Murugan," he said.
Kumar said defying the Supreme Court's order after a High Court ruling amounts to challenging the supremacy of the judiciary and the Constitution.
"No elected government has the right to reject court orders on account of its own political obstinacy," he said.
Kumar said the incident insults both the judiciary and Hindu religious sentiments.
"Anti-Hindu politics and such a mindset are nearing extinction from the country's political landscape. We are confident that such politics will soon disappear from Tamil Nadu as well," he said.
In its status report submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi over its failure to light the traditional lamp at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, despite the apex court's direction permitting the ceremony.
Deepathoon, also known as Deepa Sthambha, is a stone pillar on a hillock adjacent to an ancient Hindu temple near Madurai, where lighting a lamp once a year during Karthigai Deepam is an established practice, according to the VHP.
(With inputs from PTI)