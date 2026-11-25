The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of disregarding the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai, alleging that the move undermined the authority of the judiciary, the Constitution and Hindu religious beliefs.

VHP international president Alok Kumar, in a statement, said the denial of permission to observe a centuries-old religious tradition despite the apex court's order had hurt the sentiments of crores of Lord Murugan devotees and exposed the state government's "anti-Hindu obstinacy".

The RSS leader said the TVK government's stand reflected an "anti-Hindu" mindset, adding that such politics was on its way out of the country's political landscape and would soon disappear from Tamil Nadu too.

"Preventing a centuries-old religious tradition despite the Supreme Court's order is a grave insult to the Indian Constitution and the judiciary. It is also a serious affront to the faith and beliefs of crores of devotees of Lord Murugan," Kumar said. He also called it "extremely unfortunate and condemnable."

He said the Hindu society will respond democratically to the developments and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will take prompt action against those responsible for defying its order.

"We are confident that the Supreme Court will take prompt action against those who have defied its order and ensure strict punishment," he said.